Unfortunately Raspberry Pi 4 mini PCs are still hard to come by and are out of stock in most online retailers with a few available from online auction sites at exorbitant prices. If you are searching for a Raspberry Pi alternative you might be interested to know that the PICO-EHL1 mini PC is now available to purchase priced at $250.

Offering a little more juice than the Raspberry Pi the AAEON PICO-EHL1 SBC is equipped with a a choice of processes Intel Atom x6000E Series, as well as Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors capable of being supported by apt to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

AAEON PICO-EHL1 SBC mini PC

The PICO-EHL1 distinguishes itself through its power efficiency and lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for a range of cost-sensitive applications that demand versatility, including digital signage, smart lockers, and automated teller machines (ATMs). A key feature of the PICO-EHL1 is its display interface, which includes dual-channel LVDS and eDP via colay design.

Raspberry Pi alternative

This is supplemented by a full audio functionality, supported by line-in, line-out, and microphone connectors. It has been designed with compatibility for both Windows and Linux operating systems. The PICO-EHL1 mini PC also supports discrete TPM 2.0, bolstering its data security credentials and making it well-suited for applications such as ATMs that require robust security measures.

Despite its expansive functional capabilities, the PICO-EHL1 maintains a compact form factor of 3.94″ x 2.84″ (100 mm x 72 mm). To further aid in the integration of peripheral devices, it is equipped with GbE LAN, HDMI 1.4b, and dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports as part of its external I/O. The PICO-EHL1 features enhanced expansion options compared to its predecessor. This includes the provision of an M.2 2242 B-Key and a full-size mPCIe/mSATA slot for storage modules.

Source : AAEON



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy