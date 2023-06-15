Unfortunately Raspberry Pi 4 mini PCs are still hard to come by and are out of stock in most online retailers with a few available from online auction sites at exorbitant prices. If you are searching for a Raspberry Pi alternative you might be interested to know that the PICO-EHL1 mini PC is now available to purchase priced at $250.

Offering a little more juice than the Raspberry Pi the AAEON PICO-EHL1 SBC is equipped with a a choice of processes Intel Atom x6000E Series, as well as Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors capable of being supported by apt to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.

AAEON PICO-EHL1 SBC mini PC

The PICO-EHL1 distinguishes itself through its power efficiency and lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for a range of cost-sensitive applications that demand versatility, including digital signage, smart lockers, and automated teller machines (ATMs). A key feature of the PICO-EHL1 is its display interface, which includes dual-channel LVDS and eDP via colay design.

Raspberry Pi alternative

This is supplemented by a full audio functionality, supported by line-in, line-out, and microphone connectors. It has been designed with compatibility for both Windows and Linux operating systems. The PICO-EHL1 mini PC also supports discrete TPM 2.0, bolstering its data security credentials and making it well-suited for applications such as ATMs that require robust security measures.

Despite its expansive functional capabilities, the PICO-EHL1 maintains a compact form factor of 3.94″ x 2.84″ (100 mm x 72 mm). To further aid in the integration of peripheral devices, it is equipped with GbE LAN, HDMI 1.4b, and dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports as part of its external I/O. The PICO-EHL1 features enhanced expansion options compared to its predecessor. This includes the provision of an M.2 2242 B-Key and a full-size mPCIe/mSATA slot for storage modules.

Source : AAEON



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals