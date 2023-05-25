Raspberry Pi alternative mini PCs unveiled by UDOO

If you are searching for a Raspberry Pi alternative in a similar form factor. You might be interested to know that UDOO has this month unveiled two new additions to its range in the form of high-performance single board computers (SBC). The new hardware has been specifically designed for Edge AI, machine learning and computer vision projects. The new mini PCs take the form of the UDOO Vision X5 and X7 and differ only in memory capacity and processor. The new mini PCs are now available to purchase priced at $349 for the Vision X5 and $419 for the Vision X7.

Raspberry Pi alternative

The Vision X5 mini PC is powered by an Intel Atom x5-E3940 quad-core processor running at up to 1.8GHz with a 600MHz 12 execution unit (EU) Intel HD Graphics 500 Series GPU, supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM together with 32GB of eMMC storage. While the Vision X7 mini PC is powered by an Atom x7-E3950 quad-core processor running at up to 2GHz with a 650MHz 18 EU GPU supported by 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and equipped with 64GB of eMMC storage.

Other features include a ATmega32U4 microcontroller as a coprocessor, support for Mini DisplayPort++ and Embedded DisplayPort displays, two gigabit Ethernet ports and an M.2 E-key slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, a microSD slot, SATA-III connector, and a B-key M.2 slot which can be used for high-speed storage or a cellular modem connected to the on-board mini-SIM slot.

UDOO Vision X5 and X7 mini PCs

“The UDOO VISION is the ultimate choice for computer vision projects thanks to the excellent performance of the Intel Apollo Lake SoC [System on Chip] and the Intel distribution of OpenVINO framework ready to be installed,” UDOO claims of its latest board designs in an announcement brought to our attention by CNX Software. “UDOO VISION also comes equipped with an Microchip ATmega32U4 microcontroller. It features an Arduino Leonardo’s pinout in a smaller layout, allowing you to explore your creativity and experiment with different projects.”

Source : Hackster.io : UDOO



