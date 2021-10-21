Raspberry Pi price increase announced due to chip shortages

Eben Upton creator of the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC and the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced that the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB mini PC price will be increasing by $10 from the current $35 to $45 for the foreseeable future due to the worldwide chip shortage. Although the Foundation hopes to bring the price back down as soon as possible. The company has also reintroduced the previously sidelined 1GB variant at the $35 price point.

“We’re now expecting our supply chain challenges to continue through much of 2022. These challenges will fall most heavily on our older products, built on 40nm silicon: in practice, anything that isn’t a Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, or Compute Module 4. With this in mind, we’re making several changes to help our customers, many of whom are buying Raspberry Pis to power their businesses, navigate the next twelve months.”

Price increases of the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB mini PC

“Unfortunately, cost increases caused by the current shortage mean that this product is not currently economically viable at this reduced price point. We are therefore moving it back to $45 on a temporary basis.”

“To support the many industrial customers who have designed the 2GB variant of Raspberry Pi 4 into their products, we are reintroducing the 1GB variant at the $35 price point. This provides a degree of choice: less memory at the same price; or the same memory at a higher price. “

“In allocating our limited stocks of 40nm silicon, we will prioritise Compute Module 3, Compute Module 3+, and Raspberry Pi 3B, and deprioritise Raspberry Pi 3B+.”- “These changes in pricing are not here to stay. As global supply chain issues moderate, we’ll keep revisiting this issue, and we want to get pricing back to where it was as fast as we can.”

