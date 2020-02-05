New Raspberry Pi 4 Picade Console now available

A new version of the awesome Raspberry Pi Picade Console has been created by Pimoroni, offering compatibility with the latest and more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. A number of changes were made by the Raspberry Pi Foundation on the Raspberry Pi 4 including the addition of smaller HDMI

The Pimoroni Picade Console takes an hour or two to build and features an enclosure constructed from powder-coated MDF and acrylic, giving it an authentic arcade look and feel. All you need to provide is the Raspberry Pi 4, USB-C power supply, HDMI cable, and micro-SD card. The Picade is available to purchase from Adafruit in the US and the official Pimoroni website throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

“Picade Console is more compact and easier to build, but has a bunch of features liked a dedicated power button, better cable routing out the back of the console with a panel-mount USB-C connector for power, and retro-themed artwork. Picade X HAT USB-C is packed full of useful features. We use simple DuPont connectors that just push in rather than fiddly screw terminals, and the speaker terminals are easy push-fit connectors.

There’s dedicated power management on-board Picade X HAT USB-C; just plug your USB-C power supply into the back of Picade Console and it’ll power your Pi through the Picade X HAT USB-C. The power button connected to the HAT means that once your Pi is safely shutdown, the power will be cut completely to the Pi. A simple press of the power button will boot your Picade Console up again.”

Features of the Raspberry Pi 4 Picade Console :

– Compatible with Raspberry Pi 4

– Black, powder-coated panels

– Acrylic console with retro artwork

– Push-fit arcade buttons

– Joystick with black ball top

– Speaker (3W, 4Ω, 2.5″ driver)

– Easy access with removable back panel

– Dedicated illuminated power button

– Grippy rubber feet

– Dimensions (assembled): 245x120x140mm

Picade X HAT USB-C features

– Easy DuPont connectors for buttons and joystick

– Push-fit speaker terminals

– I2S audio DAC with 3W amplifier (mono)

– USB-C powered

– Power management, power switch pins, and power button

– Dedicated Picade Plasma Button connector

– 4-way joystick inputs

– 6 player buttons

– 4 utility buttons

– Metal standoffs to hold your Picade X HAT USB-C securely

Extras

– Picade Console poster / assembly instructions

– Picade stickers

Source : Adafruit : Pimoroni

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals