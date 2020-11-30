New official Raspberry Pi 4 case fan unveiled

The team responsible for creating the awesome range of Raspberry Pi mini PCs and accessories, have this week unveiled a new addition to their range in the form of the Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan. Supporting the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 4 Case the latest addition has been created for overclockers and other power users, it keeps your Raspberry Pi 4 at a comfortable operating temperature even under heavy load and is priced at just £4.50.

“Like all electronic products, Raspberry Pi generates waste heat as it works. Along with most fanless products – like most mobile phones – Raspberry Pi 4 was originally designed to operate in a “sprint-and-recover” mode: if run at maximum performance for an extended period it would heat up, and eventually throttle back to limit its temperature.”

– Fits perfectly into the lid of the Raspberry Pi 4 Case

– Temperature-controlled fan delivers up to 1.4CFM of air flow over the processor, memory, and power management IC

– 18mm × 18mm × 10mm heatsink with self-adhesive pad improves heat transfer from the processor

– Input voltage: 5V DC supplied via 40-pin GPIO header on Raspberry Pi 4

– Fan speed control: Pulse width modulation control via user-selectable GPIO pin

– Maximum airflow: 1.4 CFM

– Case material: Clear PC

Source : RPiF : Store

