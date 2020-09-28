DeskPi Pro Raspberry Pi 4 case from $55

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi 4 case which is currently available to preorder price that $55. Designed for professional applications the DeskPi Pro “Set-top Box” Raspberry Pi case will retail for $60 once pre-ordering is finished.

“This NUC style aluminum alloy case provides better protection and has excellent cooling as well with the built-in ICE Tower Cooler and carefully cut-out air vents. This case is unique because the PCB inside has a 7+15 pin SATA connector inside where you can connect a 2.5 inch HDD or an SSD to your Raspberry Pi 4 via a USB 3.0 connection while not needing to provide additional power to the drives. Also, there are 2 Full-Size HDMI ports with 4K support on the case which are converted from the micro-HDMI ports on the Raspberry Pi 4.”

“In addition to the case, there’s a board that connects to the HDMI and USB ports on the Raspberry Pi 4 in order to :Replace the two micro HDMI ports with two full-sized HDMI ports. Move those ports to the back of the computer, so they’re on the same side as most of the USB ports. Add three extra USB ports (two on the front, one on the back). Move the microSD card reader to the front.”

Features of the DeskPi Pro Raspberry Pi 4 case include a full Size HDMI 2.0 Ports,Support 4K, Ultimate Passive and Active Cooling System, PD3.0/QC 3.0 Power support, 2.5 Inch SSD/HDD Expansion, Front Two USB 2.0 Host, Safe Power Button, Minimal Clutter, Brand New ICE Tower Cooler include and QC3.0 Power Supply.

Features of the DeskPi Pro Raspberry Pi 4 case :

– NUC style aluminum alloy case

The aluminum alloy case provides better protection, while the front and rear acrylic panels ensure good Wi-Fi signal.

– Expansion of 2.5-inch HDD/SDD Interface

DeskPi Pro extends a 2.5-inch hard disk Port through the USB3.0 port, supports SDD/HDD, and provides independent power supply.

– Design with all ports on the back

All the ports of the Raspberry Pi are placed on the back, say goodbye to longer messy cables.

– Micro HDMI ports to Full Size

No need of Micro HDMI cable to save an unnecessary cost.

– Expansion of 2 USB Ports

Type C power Port extends two front USB ports for USB devices like USB flash drive, gamepads, keyboard and mouse.

– Safe-Shutdown & Reset

After installing a driver, safe shutdown and Reset functions through the onboard MCU are available.

– Built-in ICE Tower Cooler with PWM fan

The specially designed Cooler supports adjustable fan temperature & speed control.

– No more undervoltage Issues

The DeskPi Pro Supports PD 2.0 and QC 3.0 power input, Provides enough power for Raspberry Pi 4.

– Great ADD-ONS

A Brand-new Low-profile ICE TOWER and a QC3.0 power supply are included in the kit.

Source : Liliputing : Seeed Studio : DeskPi Pro

