Argon ONE M.2 SSD case for the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a way to easily add and protect a M.2 SATA solid state drive to their Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. Maybe interested in a new case created by the development team over at Argon Forty in the form of the Argon ONE M.2 Case for Raspberry Pi 4 which is now available to preorder priced at just $45.

“Argon ONE M.2 Case extended support for M.2 SATA SSDs allows you to maximize the true potential speeds of your Raspberry Pi 4. You will now be able to boot via an M.2 SATA SSD for faster boot times and larger storage capacity compared to the traditional microSD Card.”

– M.2 SATA SSD Compatibility | Accepts any size of M.2 SATA SSD with Key-B or Key-B&M

– UASP Supported for Raspberry Pi 4 | Maximizes the high speed data transfers for Raspberry Pi 4

– Two Full-Sized HDMI | Improves the dual-monitor support of the Raspberry Pi 4 for its video input

– Power Management Modes | Offers 2 power management options with automatic booting or “Always ON Mode”

– Built-in IR Support | Programmable IR support to the Raspberry Pi with streamlined options. Works out of the box with the Argon ONE Remote.

– Active Cooling | Software Programmable 30mm FAN via the Argon ONE software

– Passive Cooling | Aluminum alloy top case acts as a giant heatsink connected to the CPU of the Raspberry Pi 4

– Cable Management | Repositioned all ports to the back of the Raspberry Pi 4 to highlight its sleek and modern design.

“The Argon ONE M.2 Case ups the ante by providing two full-sized HDMI ports, Power Management Modes that allows for automatic booting, Built-in IR support with streamlined options for configuration and Integrated M.2 SATA SSD support through the USB 3 Ports of the Raspberry Pi 4.”

Argon ONE M.2 is UASP Supported for the Raspberry Pi 4 which means you can maximize the transfer speeds of your M.2 SATA Drive.

