Raspberry Pi transforms retro Tomy flight cockpit into Pi Commander

A Raspberry Pi has been used to provide new life to an old Tomy Airplane Cockpit, transforming the retro game into a “Pi Commander”. Watch the video below to learn more about the project.
“Here is the demo for the Pi Commander project.The Pi commander is an Air combat simulator powered by a RPI3A+ and Recalbox. It was made by modifying an old Sky Commander Toy.”
Components used for the project include :
– A jet fighter cockpit toy such as “Sky Commander”
– An arcade joystick looking like those you can find on Jet Fighters
– A Sanwa SDM-18 push button
– A tactile push button
– A Raspberry Pi 3A+
– A 4″ 800×480 HDMI TFT screen
– A Flat HDMI ribbon
– A PAM 8403
– A speaker
– A cob LED
– A female Micro USB connector
– A switch
The original Tomy game below before modifications.
Source : Adafruit : Gathno Brain