Raspberry Pi transforms retro Tomy flight cockpit into Pi Commander

A Raspberry Pi has been used to provide new life to an old Tomy Airplane Cockpit, transforming the retro game into a “Pi Commander”. Watch the video below to learn more about the project.

“Here is the demo for the Pi Commander project.The Pi commander is an Air combat simulator powered by a RPI3A+ and Recalbox. It was made by modifying an old Sky Commander Toy.”

Components used for the project include :

– A jet fighter cockpit toy such as “Sky Commander”

– An arcade joystick looking like those you can find on Jet Fighters

– A Sanwa SDM-18 push button

– A tactile push button

– A Raspberry Pi 3A+

– A 4″ 800×480 HDMI TFT screen

– A Flat HDMI ribbon

– A PAM 8403

– A speaker

– A cob LED

– A female Micro USB connector

– A switch

The original Tomy game below before modifications.

Source : Adafruit : Gathno Brain

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals