Raspberry Pi mini PC transformed into an MCU programmer using LEMPA

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new project called LEMPA or the LEan Mean Programming mAchine, created by developer Roey Benamotz. A custom PCB that contains all the relevant connections required to program a ATMega328 (including external oscillator), ATTiny, ESP8266, Arduino mini pro or any other ATMega controller via connector.

The LEMPA is an add-on board for the Raspberry Pi that includes all the sockets, jumpers, and indicator LEDs you need to successfully flash a whole suite of popular MCUs. Benamotz has also written a Python tool that handles all the nuances of getting the firmware written out. Check out the video below to learn more.

“LEMPA is a combination of software and hardware to allow easy..ish programming of micro controllers such as Arduino (ATMega), ESP, and others directly from the PI with as little wire mess as possible.”

Source : Hackaday : Roey Benamotz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals