Range Rover Sport gets new special edition models

Range Rover announced its new mild hybrid diesel engines for its Range Rover models, these engine will also be available in the Range Rover Sport models.

The new Range Rover Sport models will also be available in some new special edition versions, a new HSE Dynamic Black version, HSE Silver and SVR Carbon Edition.

New special-edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition giving Range Rover Sport buyers more choice than ever. The existing HST gains another powerful engine option with a new D350 diesel.

The D350 is just one of the latest generation of Land Rover’s new six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines. They bring 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) diesel technology to the Range Rover Sport for the first time and are RDE2-certified. Developed in-house, the new in-line engine is available in D300 and D350 variants, with power outputs ranging from 300PS (221kW) to 350PS (258kW). They replace the V6 and V8 diesels.

You can find out more details about the new Range Rover Sport models over at Range Rover at the link below, prices start at £65,295.

Source Land Rover

