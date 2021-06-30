Ram packs the 2022 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition with premium materials

Ram has announced the 2022 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition to celebrate a decade since the Limited first launched in 2012. The automaker calls the truck a “no-compromise benchmark for interior comfort and refinement.” The vehicle’s interior is packed with premium materials, including real wood, leather, and metal trim.

The truck has a premium interior and premium-looking exterior while maintaining its ability to work if needed. All 10th Anniversary models have an exclusive available exterior color called Blue Shade. They also all feature a multifunction tailgate, Mopar center-mounted bed step, and adjustable cargo tie-down hooks.

10th Anniversary Edition trucks get segment-exclusive quilted leather-wrapped seats and door inserts along with a suede headliner, a-pillar, and visors. The interior is in indigo/sea salt gray color with aluminum bezels and a unique shift cap center. Other features include a 19-speaker premium sound system and metal pedal kit. The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is offered in crew cab configuration with either a 5.7-liter mild-hybrid V8 or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. The MSRP starts $60,175 plus $1695 destination charge.

