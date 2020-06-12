Ram launches US Armed Forces-inspired limited-addition Built to Serve trucks

Ram trucks has announced the second phase of the Built to Serve trucks inspired by the United States Armed Forces. The limited-edition vehicles in the second installment will be limited to 2000 units. 1000 of them will be in ceramic gray, and another 1000 will be in patriot blue. Nautical-inspired interior features include Light Ambassador Blue interior accents and standard content that encourages customization.

The truck will be available in the showroom starting this month. Ram says that a new Built to Serve Addition model representing another of America’s land, air, or sea-based military branches will launch every three months. The low-volume paint options will be exclusive to the program.

The Built to Serve Edition ram trucks will be offered in the following colors and numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)

Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

The vehicles will also feature a United States flag and Bills to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels. They also feature 20-inch aluminum wheels with Technical Gray finish and body-colored wheel flares. The trucks are also loaded with 4×4 off-road group content.

