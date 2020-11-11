Ram celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Power Wagon

Ram is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Power Wagon pickup, which was the first mass-production 4×4. To celebrate the anniversary, the 2021 RAM Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition has been revealed. The truck has a unique grille, 75th Anniversary badging, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a premium leather interior.

The interior has special badging and lots of black trim. RAM offers the vehicle in 11 exterior colors, including two unique to the model called Molten Orange and Anvil Gray. Other available colors include Maximum Steel Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic, Hydro Blue, Patriot Blue, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Bright White, and Olive Green. There are several two-tone colors available as well.

The truck is very well loaded including navigation and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The features include unique suspension, factory lift, electronic transfer case, locking differential, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound winch. The 75th Anniversary Edition truck has an MSRP of $65,250 plus a $1695 destination charge. The trucks land at dealerships in Q4.

