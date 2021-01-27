Gigabyte launches new Radeon RX 6900 XT AORUS MASTER graphics card

Gigabyte has this week launched its new Radeon RX 6900 XT AORUS MASTER graphics card¶ equipped with a multi-phase power supply, providing over-temperature protection and load balancing for each MOSFET and allowing the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature, powered by AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture.

“The MAX-Covered cooling features three unique blade fans with a wind claw design and alternate spinning to deliver optimal airflow across the entire heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is larger than in the previous generation and a larger copper plate and seven composite heat-pipes enable heat from the GPU and VRAM to dissipate quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s screen cooling technology, the extended heatsink fins allow air to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system to ensure stable operation. “

The AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER 16G and Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics cards are engineered to deliver ultra-high frame rate and 4K gaming and features MAX-Covered cooling, LCD edge view and RGB Fusion 2.0. The new addition to the range has been created for “enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance, a customizable display and colorful RGB lighting” says Gigabyte.

“A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode or GIF mode. With GIGABYTE software, gamers can display all kinds of content, or set the monitor to CHIBI Time mode to enjoy the changes of the little falcon logo every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows gamers to not only set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices. AORUS MASTER also features aerospace-grade PCB coating, a Dual BIOS with quiet operation mode and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate 4k gaming performance with colorful RGB lighting.”

“The GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, a large copper plate directly touching the GPU, composite copper heat pipes and 3D active fans that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at low temperatures at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance.”

Source : TPU

