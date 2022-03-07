QNAP TS-x64eU 2.5GbE rack mounted NAS

QNAP has launched new short depth rack mounted NAS solutions in the form of the 4-bay TS-464eU, the 8-bay TS-864eU and the 8-bay with redundant power TS-864eU-RP. The new NAS storage systems are powered by a quad-core processor and feature dual 2.5GbE ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps ports and 4K HDMI output. The TS-x64eU is powered by an Intel Celeron N5095/5105 quad-core processor (burst up to 2.9 GHz), with Intel AES-NI encryption engine and 4 GB DDR4 memory upgradable to 16GB dual channel.

Other features include two 2.5GbE ports, the TS-x64eU can achieve speeds of up to 5 Gbps with Port Trunking. The TS-464eU has two M.2 PCIe NVMe slots for installing NVMe SSD for caching and Qtier auto-tiering technology or Edge TPU for optimized AI performance. The TS-864eU and TS-864eU-RP have a PCIe Gen3 x2 slot for installing a QM2 card or 2.5GbE/5GbE/ 10GbE network card for expanding application potential.

QNAP rack mounted NAS

TS-464eU-4G: 1U, 4x 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory, 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3 slots

TS-864eU-4G: 2U, 8x 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory, 1 x PCIe Gen3 x2 slot

TS-864eU-RP-4G: 2U, 8x 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory, 1 x PCIe Gen3 x2 slot, 2 x 300W redundant power supply

“The TS-x64eU series provides a complete backup/recovery solution (local, offsite and cloud) and a cloud storage gateway alongside expandable storage capacity and feature-rich apps. “The compact short depth design of the TS-x64eU NAS series provides a versatile solution for modern businesses and organizations. The TS-x64eU adds high flexibility to IT network infrastructure deployment with high performance, high-speed I/O ports and high expandability. Offering versatile business applications, the TS-x64eU meets requirements for optimized data storage, backup, sharing, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud,” said Xavier Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.”

Source : QNAP

