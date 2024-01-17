Turtle Beach VelocityOne racing simulation wheel and pedals $650

Turtle Beach, a company known for its commitment to enhancing gaming experiences, is about to launch a new product that promises to transform the way we engage with racing simulations. The VelocityOne Race, a race wheel and pedal system designed for Xbox and Windows PC users, is set to hit the market on February 26, 2024, with a price tag of $649.99. For those eager to secure their unit, pre-orders are already available on the Turtle Beach website and through various retailers around the globe.

The VelocityOne Race racing wheel set is the result of Turtle Beach’s relentless pursuit of excellence in gaming technology. At the core of this system is a direct-drive force feedback mechanism, powered by the custom-engineered K: Drive motor. This advanced technology is capable of translating every aspect of the driving experience, from the sharpness of turns to the subtle changes in terrain, into tactile sensations that mimic the feel of a real race car. This level of detail in feedback is what sets the VelocityOne Race apart, offering an unparalleled sense of immersion.

High performance racing simulation wheel and pedals

For those who take precision seriously, the VelocityOne Race wheel comes equipped with sturdy aluminum pedals that incorporate Dynamic Brake Tek load-cell technology. This feature replicates the resistance and feel of a real car’s braking system, allowing for more precise control and a deeper connection to the driving experience. Additionally, the system is compatible with race telemetry data in certain games, providing drivers with the opportunity to analyze and improve their performance.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of racing simulators hardware and systems :

Customization is another highlight of the VelocityOne Race. The system includes an integrated Race Management Display that provides real-time information to the driver. The controls can be tailored to individual preferences using the Tuner companion app, which offers extended customization options to suit various driving styles.

The design of the VelocityOne Race is as impressive as its technical capabilities. The wheel is wrapped in hand-stitched leather, ensuring a comfortable grip and adding to the overall immersive experience. Gear shifts are quick and accurate thanks to the Mag-Shift paddle shifters. Additionally, the system features analog paddles with magnetic Hall Effect sensors for precise control over clutch and handbrake functions.

With its advanced force feedback, realistic racing wheel anpedal system, and extensive customization options, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race wheel and pedal system is poised to set a new benchmark in racing simulations. Its compatibility with Xbox and Windows PC makes it accessible to a wide audience of racing enthusiasts. As the release date draws closer, anticipation for the VelocityOne Race continues to grow, with many looking forward to bringing the excitement of the racetrack into their homes.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals