Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals for the ultimate immersion

Asetek have unveiled their new premium performance Invicta Sim Racing Pedals for those gamers who need the feel of a real car. Asetek is known for its all-in-one liquid cooler and liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and the latest racing pedals use the companies engineering prowess to provide throttle, brake and clutch pedals which can be tweaked using the custom RaceHub software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration.

The Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals will be available to purchase during Q4 2021 although no pricing or worldwide availability have been confirmed as yet. For those racing simulation drivers that prefer to race without shoes Asetek is also creating replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feel.

“Invicta means “undefeated” and with Invicta pedals, the most competitive SimSports gamers will be able to experience full immersion and the feeling of a real racecar.”

Asetek Invicta Sim racing pedals feature

– Unique Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Piston (T.H.O.R.P) brake system (Patent pending) – designed to bring ultimate immersion to sim racers

– Brake pedal hardness and travel can be adjusted from a softer arcade feeling with extended travel to a formula car mode hard pedal with minimal travel and true car feeling

– Clutch simulates a real-world clutch and is designed to provide a proper physical bite point to feel like a real racecar

– Customizable and configurable ARGB lighting that can be controlled with RaceHub software or turned off

– Foot plates inspired by real racecars and real racecar driving

– All aluminium pedal base with integrated heel stop, foot plates and pedal arms mounted with ball bearings for extended life and smooth operation

– RaceHub software that enables quick and easy customization of the Invicta pedals’ settings. This includes calibration of the clutch bite point, dead zones, throttle curves, and updating firmware simply and efficiently. Support for future Asetek SimSports products

– Tried and tested for hundreds of hours by real-world Formula and GT drivers and sim racing pros. Lifetime tested in automated mechanical rigs for many thousands of activations

– Designed and manufactured/assembled in Denmark

“We have been working non-stop since last year designing racing simulator gear that will revolutionize the market. I am excited to announce the first of our SimSports products, the premium performance Invicta pedals,” said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. “Our goal is simple and precise – to develop SimSports products with a true racecar feeling that ignite your racing passion and elevate your performance. And we are doing that while providing you with unique software for easy and simple use, for the ultimate in customization and personalization.”

Source : Asetek

