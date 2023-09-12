Quick Guide: How to recover deleted messages on Messenger

If you’ve found yourself in the unfortunate situation of having accidentally deleted important messages on Meta’s Messenger app, there’s no need to panic just yet. Depending on the time that has elapsed since you deleted the messages, there are multiple avenues available for you to potentially recover these crucial conversations. This comprehensive guide is designed to walk you through the various methods you can employ to retrieve your lost or deleted messages.

Check the Messenger Archive

On Mobile: Open the Messenger app, tap your profile picture, and select “Archived Chats.” On Desktop: Log in to Facebook, click the Messenger icon, and choose “See All in Messenger.” Then click the three dots and select “Archived Chats.”

In both cases, you’ll see a list of archived messages. Swipe or click on a message and choose “Unarchive” to restore it.

iOS Messenger Data Recovery

Open the Messenger app and tap your profile image. Navigate to “Account Settings.” Select “Download Profile Information” and choose “Messages.” Tap “Create File” to request an export of your data.

Once the file is ready, you can search it for the deleted messages.

Using a Browser

Log in to Facebook and click the down arrow in the top corner. Navigate to “Settings and Privacy” > “Settings” > “Privacy.” Click “Your Facebook Information” and then “View” next to “Download Profile Information.” Select “Messages” and click “Create File.”

After the file is generated, you can check it for the deleted messages.

Last Resort: Contact Support

If you’ve exhausted all the available methods for message recovery and still haven’t had any success, your final recourse is to get in touch with Meta’s customer support team for specialized assistance. It’s crucial to do this as quickly as possible, as there is a time-sensitive window before the messages are irrevocably deleted from Meta’s servers. Keep in mind that acting promptly increases the likelihood of successfully recovering your lost or deleted messages. The more time that passes, the more challenging it may become to retrieve those important conversations. Therefore, time is of the essence, and immediate action is highly recommended. We hope that you find out guide on how to recover deleted messages on Messenger helpful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Brett Jordan