Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 unveiled

Qualcomm has launched an updated version of its flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and we can expect this to be used in a range of Android devices this year.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes with improved performance over the current model, with around 10% more processing power and a 30% power reduction.

The Company’s latest premium mobile powerhouse, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, delivers the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences and lets users maximize their play all day. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q3 2022.

Containing the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, color-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities. With an improved Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, Snapdragon 8+ provides up to 10% faster speeds and 30% power reduction to deliver the ultimate gameplay experience. Plus, with this platform’s added power efficiencies, users can expect up to 60 extra minutes of gameplay.

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 over a the Qualcomm website at the link below.

