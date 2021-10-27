New updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 Series processors introduced

Qualcomm has this week introduced its newly updated Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G, and 680 4G processors, specifically designed for mobile platforms across all tiers of performance. “These 5G and 4G mobile platforms enable increased performance and capabilities to provide OEMs with additional options to help meet the existing demand” explains Qualcomm.

New Snapdragon 7, 6 and 4 Series Processors

“There is significant traction and momentum across all Snapdragon tiers. By bringing cutting-edge features from the Snapdragon 8-series into the 7-, 6-, and 4-series, it is contributing to the growing demand across each Snapdragon series. The Snapdragon 7-series has grown by 44% in the last year alone due to tremendous high-tier demand. In the 6-series, consumer trends are emerging that show mid-tier smartphones will be the main driver for 5G adoption especially in emerging regions. Additionally, after less than one year, there have been more than 85 devices announced or in development based on the Snapdragon 480.”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Mobile Platform

Snapdragon 778G Plus, a follow-on to Snapdragon 778G with boosted GPU and CPU performance, is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform

The new Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform delivers truly global 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz. This platform features up to 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% improvement in CPU performance (compared to Snapdragon 690), which enables immersive gaming, high-end capture, and increased productivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G Mobile Platform

In less than a year, more than 85 devices have been announced or are currently in development based on Snapdragon 480. Building upon that success, Snapdragon 480 Plus will continue to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users access to truly global 5G connectivity and boosted performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform

The new Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, which is built on 6 nm process technology, is designed to deliver compelling all-day experiences, including optimized gaming and triple ISP featuring AI-enhanced low light capture technology. As 5G adoption continues to commercialize around the world, Snapdragon 680 helps address the continued demand for incredible LTE experiences.

Source : Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals