X2 Bluetooth mobile game controller and F7 Claw tablet game controller



GameSir has today introduced two mobile gaming controllers in the form of the X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller specifically designed for phones and the F7 Claw controller designed for larger tablets. The X2 Bluetooth is available to purchase from online retailers priced at $59.99 or £69.99 depending on your location. The F7 Claw tablet games controller will be available to purchase in a few weeks time from May 24th priced at $39.99 or £33.99.

The X2 Bluetooth version features a split design that includes a joystick on both the left and the right sides and ABXY buttons. The L1/L2 and R1/R2 trigger buttons are micro switches with a small contact gap and high sensitivity for a “realistic gaming experience” says GameSir. The buttons have a lifespan of up to 3 million presses and the minimalist design will expand to securely hold phones measuring up to 173 mm, and the soft rubber grips provide a comfortable hold however long your gaming session.

“Following on from the success of the X2 Type C Mobile Game Controller which was designed to give users an outstanding cloud gaming experience on platforms such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Vortex, GameSir has updated the X2 to make this unique mobile gaming experience available to everyone.With a 500 mAh battery and Type-C Charging Port, the GameSir X2 Bluetooth has a powerful long life, allowing gamers to play for about 20 hours under normal use, all from a short two-hour charge, so non-stop gaming is truly guaranteed.”

The F7 Claw simply attaches to the tablet using a strong, tight and secure suction cup design and, when in place, it allows the gamer to utilise the “trigger” buttons. The tablet games controller includes R1/R2 and L1 and L2 as well as two “Turbo” buttons which, when pressed, control the burst frequency of the R1 and L1 buttons respectively; making them ideal for all onscreen control of FPS and TPS games.

Source : GameSir

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals