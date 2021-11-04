Qualcomm partners with NEC for 5G development

Qualcomm has announced that it is in partnership with NEC to develop 5G Open and Virtualized Solutions under the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC) initiative.

The 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC) initiative is being led by NTT DOCOMO and you can see more details about the partnership below.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and NEC Corporation today announced a strategic collaboration in which they are partnering on the development of a 5G open and virtualized distributed unit (DU) powered by the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, to drive the transition towards modern networks. This solution is to be developed under the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC) initiative, which is led by NTT DOCOMO with the objective to globally accelerate open RAN. The companies are joining forces to address the demands of next-generation networks, simplify deployments and lower the total cost of ownership by delivering high-performance, O-RAN-compliant, energy-efficient, virtualized, cloud-native 5G solutions.

Combining NEC Corporation’s experience as one of the world’s leaders in the integration of IT and network technologies with Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in developing high performance and low power Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) 5G solutions for device and infrastructure products, the companies will partner to redefine how mobile networks are designed.

