QNAP TS-251D NAS powered by Intel Dual-Core CPU

QNAP has this month unveiled a newIntel Dual-Core Multimedia NAS equipped with a handy PCIe Slot for extending the functionality of the NAS as you require. Powered by an Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core 2.00 GHz processor with burst up to 2.7 GHz and supported by DDR4 RAM up to a maximum of 8 GB, the mains powered NAS drive is equipped with a one Gigabit LAN port, and supports SATA 6 Gbps drives.

“The TS-251D integrates secure data storage and multimedia entertainment into one device. Featuring a PCIe slot, the TS-251D allows you to flexibly extend NAS functionality and potential applications. You can enhance overall system performance by installing a QNAP QM2 card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity combined with Qtier auto-tiering storage and installing a 10GbE/5GbE/2.5GbE network expansion card.”

Specifications of the new storage from QNAP TS-251D NAS include :

– TS-251D-2G: Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.7 GHz) with 2 GB RAM (1 x 2 GB)

– TS-251D-4G: Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core 2.0 GHz processor (burst up to 2.7 GHz) with 4 GB RAM (1 x 4 GB)

– Tower model; dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM RAM slots (user upgradable to 8GB); hot-swappable 2.5/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps HDD/SSD; 1 x PCIe Gen 2.0 x4 slot; 1 x Gigabit LAN ports; 1 x HDMI version 2.0, up to 4K UHD; 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports; 1 x USB-copy button; IR sensor

“In addition, TS-251D can be used with QNAP’s smart AI photo management application, QuMagie, which integrates AI image recognition to group similar photos together in album “People”, “Things” and “Places”. The TS-251D features an HDMI slot to stream multimedia throughout your home. The TS-251D supports dual-channel hardware decoding and transcoding, allowing you to view NAS media files smoothly across various devices.”

Source: QNAP

