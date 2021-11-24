QNAP NVR Network Surveillance Server QVP-41B for NAS based surveillance systems

QNAP has introduced a new server specifically designed for NAS based surveillance systems taking the form of the new QNAP NVR Network Surveillance Server QVP-41B. Supporting real-time video/audio monitoring, high-resolution recording, and playback from multiple IP cameras. The QVP-41B is equipped with PoE switch functionality and supports connectivity from all kinds of PoE cameras and devices and creating intelligent surveillance infrastructure for enterprise, SMBs and families.

The QNAP NVR Network Surveillance Server QVP-41B is equipped with four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays, sixteen 30-watt Gigabit PoE ports, two RJ45 combo ports, and two 2.5GbE host management ports the QVP-41B provides great storage space and high-speed networking to meet the requirements of small/medium monitoring environments, explains QNAP. QNAP of also created a companion application in the form of the QVR Pro Client, enabling you to remotely monitor multiple channels simultaneously.

Specifications of the QNAP QVP-41B server for NAS based surveillance systems

The QNAP NAS surveillance server is powered by a Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor supported by 8GB DDR4 RAM and equipped with 4 x 3.5 inch SATA 6Gb/s drive bays, 2 x M.2 SATA slots; 16 x RJ45 Gigabit 802.3at 30-watt PoE ports, 2 x Gigabit RJ45/SFP combo ports, 2 x 2.5GbE host management ports; 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0

“In a conventional NAS-based surveillance system, surveillance is just one of many applications available to users. As all these applications share NAS system resources and storage space, surveillance performance could be impacted. The QVP-41B overcomes this by providing dedicated storage space and reserving full system resources for surveillance, delivering the utmost performance to fulfill professional surveillance system requirements.

The QVP-41B integrates PoE switch functionality and supports connecting all kinds of PoE cameras and devices. It also comes with built-in camera channel licenses and essential applications to enable local installation without requiring an internet connection. Simply install the hard drives and power up the QVP-41B to start the installation process.”

“The QVP-41B is compliant with the IEEE 802.3at PoE+ standard and has sixteen ports with 30-watt Gigabit PoE capabilities. The QVP-41B can supply a total power budget of 140 watts to meet the demands of bullet cameras, fisheye cameras, 4K PTZ cameras and Speed Dome cameras compliant with the ONVIF standard; or high-power devices such as 4K PTZ camera, IP phones, LED lights, and digital signage.

The QVP-41B supports intelligent PoE management functions, including scheduling, power supply prioritization, and power enabling/disabling. You can obtain real-time network connection status and power consumption information of PDs and configure PDs simultaneously to promote an energy-saving PoE network.”

