QNAP QuCPE-7012 next-generation QNE Network OS

As well as launching their latest QuTS hero h5.0 software QNAP has also launched their QuCPE-7012 equipped with the next generation QNE Network OS. Offering users an agile IT infrastructure as of Cloud Service Providers. The QNAP QuCPE-7012 includes Intel hardware network acceleration technologies, cybersecurity features and High Availability (HA) to help enterprises deploy multiple unattended IT rooms at the Network Edge via Zero Touch Provisioning, and realize uninterrupted operation and automated management.

Specifications of the QNAP QuCPE-7012

QuCPE-7012-D2166NT-64G

Intel Xeon D-2166NT 12-core/24-thread 2.0GHz processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 64 GB DDR4 ECC memory (4 x 16GB)

QuCPE-7012-D2146NT-32G

Intel Xeon D-2146NT 8-core/16-thread 2.3GHz processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 32 GB DDR4 ECC memory (2 x 16GB)

QuCPE-7012-D2123IT-8G

Intel Xeon D-2123IT 4-core/8-thread 2.2GHz processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 8 GB DDR4 ECC memory (2 x 4GB)

“The QuCPE-7012 is suitable for multi-user and multi-tasking business applications, with Intel® Xeon® D 4/8/12-core processors, DDR4 ECC (Error Correcting Code) memory, eight 2.5GbE RJ45 ports, four 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, a network module slot, and a PCIe slot for 25GbE/ 10GbE expandability. The QuCPE-7012 also supports Intel® QAT, Smart NIC SR-IOV and DPDK hardware network acceleration technologies to enhance bandwidth and computing performance for running multiple Virtual Machines (VM), Virtual Network Functions (VNF), or SD-WAN and VPN transmission efficiency.”

“The QuCPE-7012 uses the QNE Network OS for VNF, VM and Containers. Virtual network infrastructure can be deployed using an intuitive UI with Network Service Composer and visualized topology. The QNE Network OS integrates QuWAN SD-WAN and AMIZ Cloud solution to help IT staff not only establish encrypted multi-site Mesh VPN, but also to optimize transmission bandwidth via the cloud, thus realizing remote deployment and management of multi-site edge devices, hosted VM, and containerized applications.”

“The QuCPE-7012 supports Active-Standby HA which enables failover from a primary QuCPE host to a secondary QuCPE host equipped with the same services. Without onsite maintenance, the QNE with QuCPE Device HA technology guarantees near-zero service downtime. The QuCPE-7012 also incorporates an advanced Security Center and military-grade anti-tampering for highly-secure virtual system and network operation.”

Source : QNAP

