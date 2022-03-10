QNAP Quad-port SATA 6Gbs expansion card now available

If you are looking to upgrade your Windows or Linux Ubuntu PC you might be interested to know that QNAP has unveiled their latest expansion card in the form of the QXP-1600eS-A1164 a quad-port SATA card offering speeds of up to 6Gb per second. The expansion card is compatible with QNAP NAS storage solutions and servers with a PCIe port and computers running the forum mentioned operating systems. Each SATA lane directly connect to a single SATA drive to keep speeds as high as possible.

Expansion card

The QXP-1600eS-A1164 can be used with QNAP SATA JBOD (supported from QTS 4.5.4 or QuTS hero h4.5.4), including setting RAID parameters and creating a storage pool using the Storage and Snapshots app. “When the QXP-1600eS-A1164 is installed in a Windows or Ubuntu device, the QNAP JBOD Manager desktop utility can be used to quickly obtain and view information about the JBOD status, health, fan speed, and check for firmware updates.”

“The new QXP-1600eS-A1164 SATA expansion card doesn’t need any drivers and provides a more convenient solution than its previous generation. It can be used with a QNAP TL SATA JBOD for expanding the capacity of NAS or PCs to provide future-proof scalability.” said Candice Chiang, Product Manager of QNAP. The QXP-1600eS-A1164 expansion card is now available to purchase from QNAP’s worldwide partners and resellers, although no pricing has been revealed as yet by QNAP.”

“Each SFF-8088 or SFF-8644 (internal) connector on the QXP-1600eS-A1164 supports up to four SATA drives. A QXP-1600eS-A1164 can be installed based on the number of drives you want to connect for storage expansion. For example, a QXP-1600eS-A1164 can be connected to a 16-bay desktop TL-D1600S JBOD enclosure or a 12-bay rackmount TL-R1200S-RP JBOD enclosure; it can also be connected to two 8-bay desktop TL-D800S JBOD enclosures simultaneously or connected to a 12-bay rackmount TL-R1200S-RP JBOD enclosure and a 4-bay rackmount TL-R400S JBOD enclosure simultaneously.”

Source : QNAP

