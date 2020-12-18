QNAP QGD-3014-16PT desktop smart edge PoE switch



QNAP has introduced a new addition to its range of Desktop Smart Edge PoE switches with the launch of the QNAP QGD-3014-16PT. Providing the ability to supply up to 140 watts total power to PoE bullet cameras, fisheye cameras, 4K PTZ cameras and Speed Dome cameras with the ONVIF standard – or high-power devices such as IP phones, LED lights, and digital signage.

The QGD-3014-16PT is compliant with the IEEE 802.3at PoE+ standard and features sixteen 30-watt Gigabit PoE ports, as well as offering an additional two Gigabit SFP/RJ45 combo ports and two 2.5GbE host management ports serve as uplink ports to core networks, data centers, or dedicated bandwidth for virtualization applications.

“Expanding multi-site surveillance networks can be costly and involve large amounts of equipment with low transmission efficiency between multiple remote devices – not to mention the complexities involved in deployment and management. ” said Daniel Hsieh, QNAP Product Manager, adding, “the QGD-3014-16PT desktop Smart Edge PoE Switch integrates PoE, surveillance capabilities, and data backup management to simplify these requirements and increase the transmission and backup efficiency of surveillance videos.”

“The QGD-3014-16PT Desktop Guardian PoE managed switch has sixteen 30-watt Gigabit PoE ports, two Gigabit SFP/RJ45 combo ports and two 2.5GbE host management ports. With a dual-processor design including an Intel® Celeron® J4125 quad-core 1.8GHz processor and four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays, the QGD-3014-16PT meets requirements for high-speed transmission, storage space, and virtual machine performance in surveillance applications. Supporting VMs and QTS for versatile applications such as QVR Pro, HBS 3 and QuWAN, the QGD-3014-16PT combines surveillance deployment, video storage computing, remote backup and WAN optimization to create intelligent surveillance infrastructure and remote backup solutions.”

Source : QNAP

