QNAP Quad-core TS-431KX NAS with 10GbE SFP+ introduced

Network attached storage manufacturer QNAP has this week introduced its latest creation in the form of the Quad-core QNAP TS-431KX NAS complete with 10GbE SFP+. The TS-431KX is powered by a quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 2GB RAM upgradable to 8 GB, if required annual budget will stretch with one 10GbE SFP+ and two 1GbE network ports. The

“Coupled with a QNAP QSW series 10GbE/NBASE-T network switch, users can easily build a high-speed 10GbE network environment to achieve faster and streamlined workflows. Featuring tool-less and lockable drive bays, the TS-431KX makes installation easier while also ensuring the drives are safe and secure.”

“The TS-431KX provides comprehensive local, off-site and cloud backup and supports Snapshot technology to help you create a reliable backup and disaster recovery plan. In the event of a system crash or accidental deletion of files, you can quickly restore the system to its normal state. The TS-431KX comes with lockable drive trays, ensuring the drives will not be accidentally removed or fall out and cause data loss.”

Features of the QNA TS-431KX :

– 4-bay

– AnnapurnaLabs AL-214 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor

– 2 GB RAM (single memory slot, expandable to 8 GB)

– hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps bays

– 1x 10GbE SFP+ port

– 2x GbE RJ45 ports

– 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

“The TS-431KX is a quad-core 10GbE NAS that is ideal for streamlining collaborative workflows in SMB IT environments. Not only can it facilitate centralized data storage, backup, sharing, and disaster recovery, but the TS-431KX can also be used as an IoT (Internet of Things) platform and run a wide range of productivity-boosting apps to enhance organizational performance,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.

Source : QNAP

