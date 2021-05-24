QNAP TS-x73A NAS with Quad-core AMD Ryzen unveiled

QNAP has this week introduced and launched new network attached storage in the form of the TS-x73A NAS range. Featuring an AMD Ryzen V1000 series V1500B quad-core processor that delivers great system performance with up to quad-core / 8 threads and Turbo Core up to 2.2 GHz.

The TS-673A model from QNAP is equipped with two 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and two PCIe Gen 3 slots for you to flexibly deploy 5GbE/10GbE networks. Two M.2 NVMe SSD slots for Qtier Technology and SSD Caching enable constant storage optimization. The TS-673A supports QTS and QuTS hero, allowing users to flexibly switch operating system based on their requirements. Configurations options for the new range of QNAP NAS devices are listed below with prices starting from around $1600.

TS-473A-8G: 4 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 8 GB)

TS-673A-8G: 6 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 8 GB)

TS-873A-8G: 8 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 8 GB)

“Graphics cards are also supported by the TS-x73A series, allowing for optimized graphical calculations and transformations. This can greatly boost the performance of applications such as video editing, 4K UHD transcoding, and imaging processing in QTS. Graphics cards can also be allocated to virtual machines via GPU passthrough.

Upgrading your network shouldn’t break the bank, and 2.5GbE connectivity provides immediately noticeable improvements compared to standard 1GbE. QNAP offers 2.5GbE switches that supports Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T™ and allows you to use existing CAT5e cables to connect multiple computers and NAS, assisting organizations in implementing high-speed, secure and scalable network environments without going over budget.”

