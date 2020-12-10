The new QNAP 8-Bay TS-832PX NAS features a quad-core 1.7GHz CPU supported by 4 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 16 GB) and eight 3.5-inch SATA 6GB/s drive bays, providing huge storage potential for a wide range of applications. Equipped with two 10GbE SFP+ and two 2.5GbE LAN ports, the TS-832PX network attached storage supports next-generation networks for bandwidth-demanding applications and file access and sharing. QNAP has also enabled the NAS to support a number of PCIe cards, including QM2 cards that provide M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD caching and Qtier auto-tiering storage to boost NAS performance.

“The TS-832PX supports multi-cloud backup, cloud storage gateways, remote access, AI photo management and additional features for small businesses to build an efficient high-speed network environment. The TS-832PX marks QNAP’s continued commitment to high-speed networking alongside other solutions like QNAP’s 10 GbE/2.5 GbE managed/unmanaged switches and network adapters.

The TS-832PX’s PCIe Gen2 x2 slot allows for installing an expansion card to enhance core functionality. This includes a 5 GbE/2.5 GbE network card, a QXP-W6-AX200 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless adapter, or a QXP-10G2U3A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) card.

The app-driven operating system of the TS-832PX provides many solutions for various business needs. HybridMount and VJBOD Cloud provides file-based and block-based cloud gateways for cloud storage; QVR Pro provides a professional-quality surveillance solution; and HBS features backup, restoration and synchronization tools to ensure that your data is well preserved. Also featured is the Notification Center, which centralizes all system alerts and warnings for simplified administration tasks, and a Security Counselor which features anti-malware scanning and provides advice for strengthening your security settings.”

Specifications of the QNAP Quad-Core 8-Bay TS-832PX NAS :

– TS-832PX-4G: 8-bay tower model

– hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drive bays

– Annapurna Labs AL324 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor

– 1x SODIMM DDR4 slot with 4 GB RAM (supports up to 16 GB)

– 2x 10 GbE SFP+ ports, 2x 2.5 GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) RJ45 ports

– PCIe Gen2 x2 slot

– 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

