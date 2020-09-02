QNAP Quad-core 9-bay TS-932PX NAS

QNAP has launched its latest network storage solution in the form of the compact 9-bay TS-932PX NAS, featuring two 10 GbE SFP+ and 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports with four 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s bays for dedicated SSD caching. Powered by a quad-core 1.70 GHz processor supported by 4 GB DDR4 RAM as standard which can be expanded to 16 GB if desired.

The TS-932PX supports multi-cloud backup, cloud storage gateways, remote access, AI photo management and additional features for SMB to build an efficient high-speed network environment. “The 10 GbE SFP+ and 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports of the TS-932PX provide effective high-speed network connectivity for businesses and organizations,” said Jason Hsu, adding “with dedicated drive bays for SSD caching, the TS-932PX can also take full advantage of this increased network bandwidth to empower virtualization and other demanding applications.”

Specifications of the QNAP TS-932PX NAS include :

– TS-932PX-4G: 9-bay tower model

– Hot-swappable 5x 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drive bays; 4x 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s drive bays

– Annapurna Labs AL324 quad-core 1.70 GHz processor

– 1x SODIMM DDR4 slot with 4 GB RAM (supports up to 16 GB)

– 2x 10 GbE SFP+ ports

– 2x 2.5 GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) RJ45 ports

– 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

“The TS-932PX includes two 10GbE SFP+ and two 2.5GbE LAN RJ45 ports, providing out-of-the-box support for high-speed networking and supporting Port Trunking and Failover to reinforce your network infrastructure. QNAP also provide many other high-speed networking solutions, including 10GbE/2.5GbE managed/unmanaged switches and network adapters, allowing you to build a budget-friendly high-speed network environment.”

For more information jump over to the official QNAP product page by following the link below.

Source : QNAP

