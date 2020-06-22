QNAP Boxafe offers G-Suite and Office 365 NAS backup solution

Network attached storage system manufacturer QNAP has announced the availability of its new comprehensive G-Suite and Office 365 NAS backup solution aptly named QNAP Boxafe. The new backup solution created by QNAP is compatible with any QNAP NAS running QTS or QuTS hero.

Boxafe supports Microsoft 365 Business, Microsoft 365 Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Education and Exchange Online and G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, and G Suite Enterprise and is available to download from the QTS App Center. This version of Boxafe is completely license free with a maximum account limit of 10,000.

“Many enterprises have adopted Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and with constant data growth they not only face challenges with insufficient storage space but also the chance of data loss and data recovery limitations. QNAP Boxafe backs up files, emails, calendars and contacts from Google G Suite and Microsoft 365 to a QNAP NAS. IT staff can centrally backup and manage multiple G Suite and Microsoft 365 data and schedule multi-version backup to reduce the risk of data loss. Boxafe also allows users to preview all backup data before restoring.”

“Data is an important business asset, and Boxafe can back up and provide a safe haven for data from Google G Suite and Microsoft 365. Boxafe also allows users to optimize their SaaS storage utilization by moving infrequently-accessed data to a QNAP NAS. “ said Josh Chen, product manager of QNAP.

Source : QNAP

