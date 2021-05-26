Q Acoustics Q Active 200 and Q Active 400 active loudspeakers launched

Q Acoustics has announced the launch of its first active loudspeakers, the Q Active 200 and Q Active 400.

The Q Active 200 are bookshelf speakers and Q Active 400 are floorstanding speakers and they come with a central Control Hub which has Google Chromecast and amazon Alexa built in.

A compact central Control Hub configured either for Google “Chromecast built-in” or Amazon “Works with Alexa” is supplied with each pair of speakers, which allows users to connect to a variety of wired and wireless sources. The Hub can be connected to your home network using ethernet or wi-fi.

You can connect to wireless sources using Bluetooth®, Apple AirPlay 2, Roon and Spotify Connect. The Q Actives support all popular music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal – and users can play and control their music directly from each platform’s native app, keeping the Q Active experience reliable and fuss-free without the need to download any additional apps.

You can find out more details about the Q Acoustics Q Active 200 and Q Active 400 speakers at the link below.

Source Q Acoustics

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals