Q Acoustics announces Q Active 200 and Q Active 400 speakers

Q Acoustics has announced the launch of its latest speakers, the Q Active 200 bookshelf speakers and the Q Active 400 floor standing speakers

Pricing for the new Q Active 200 starts at £1,499 and they will be available this month, the Q Active 400 will go on sale in January 2021.

Q Acoustics has designed the Q Active range from the ground up, with the express intent of delivering an uncompromised, versatile high-resolution system that can play music from any source – TV, network music streamer, smartphone, laptop, and even a turntable.

A compact central Control Hub configured either for Google “Chromecast built-in” or Amazon “Works with Alexa” is supplied with each pair of speakers, which allows users to connect to a variety of wired and wireless sources. The Hub can be connected to your home network using ethernet or wi-fi.

You can connect to wireless sources using Bluetooth®, Apple AirPlay 2, Roon and Spotify Connect. The Q Actives support all popular music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal – and users can play and control their music directly from each platform’s native app, keeping the Q Active experience reliable and fuss-free without the need to download any additional apps.

You can find out more information about the new Q Active 200 and Q Active 400 speakers over at Q Acoustics at the link below.

Source Q Acoustics

