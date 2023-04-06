Boxing Buddy a punchbag that punches back

If you would like to take your punchbag training to the next level you might be interested in the Boxing Buddy. A next-generation punchbag that is capable of punching back making it the perfect sparring partner. Equipped with two striking arms, three workout modes and four difficulty levels the robotic trainer can be used in a variety of different ways to help you improve your reflexes and fitness.

Boxing Buddy comes complete with its own smartphone companion application that allows you to adjust the punch back settings of the striking arms as well as monitor your workouts and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $249 or £200 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Looking for a good partner to practice your defense moves and fighting skills? One who is always ready for a match no matter the time or place? Meet Boxing Buddy! It’s sure to become your go-to sparring partner with its rotating two soft-padded arms and ability to simulate opponent strikes at various speeds, paces, and intensities. Put on your gloves and take full advantage of having a good rallying buddy whenever and wherever you want.”

Punchbag that punches back

“With your Boxing Buddy, you’ll never train alone again. Its 2 foam-padded arms swing right at you with various speeds and frequencies. This only means one thing – you can practice defense, speed, agility, coordination, and mobility at different rates and difficulty levels. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced boxer, Boxing Buddy’s variable speeds, pace, and intensity will always keep you on your toes, making every session feel like a real match.”

If the Boxing Buddy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Boxing Buddy a punchbag that punches back project watch the promotional video below.

“Whether learning how to land a punch with fast reflexes and accurate power or avoiding an opponent’s attack with precise footwork, Boxing Buddy is your dedicated coach every step of the way. Master your skills in responding to an opponent’s punch, block an unforeseen blow, and hone those signature jabs! Think you’re ready for anything? Your revolutionary new personal boxing training partner offers three different training modes to help you improve your boxing skills faster.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the a punchbag that punches back, jump over to the official Boxing Buddy crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

