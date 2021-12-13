PS5 vs Xbox Series Matrix Awakens technical analysis by Digital Foundry

To whet your appetite for the new Matrix 4 movie premiering later this month an Unreal Engine 5 Experience has been created entitled Matrix Awakens. Providing fans with a Matrix style experience available on both the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you are interested in learning more about the technical analysis behind the experience you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time analyzing the experience. Check out their analysis and thoughts in the video below.

The Matrix 4 movie otherwise known as Matrix Resurrections will be officially premiering on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco and a little later throughout the United States and worldwide from December 22, 2021 onwards. Check out the official trailer to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

PS5 vs Xbox Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience technical analysis

“The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience shows how the next generation of interactive experiences will offer stunning photorealism, incredibly rich and complex open worlds, and ever more engaging action. The demo is able to handle this geometric complexity thanks to Nanite, UE5’s virtualized micropolygon geometry system. Nanite is next-gen technology that has the power to process and stream billions of polygons, delivering an extraordinarily high level of detail and visual fidelity. A powerful audio generation system replicates the sounds of a bustling city, enhancing the sense of presence in the experience.”

“Alex Battaglia, Rich Leadbetter and John Linneman convene to share their impressions and reactions to the incredible Matrix Awakens demos – plus we’ve interviewed Epic Games and can share much more about the technologies on display here.”

Source : Digital Foundry

