PS5 vs Xbox Ascent gameplay performance tested

Ascent the role-playing, action, shooter indie game created by Swedish game studio Neon Giant was previously a PC and Xbox exclusive but is now available on the PlayStation platform. Offering a great chance to compare PS5 vs Xbox Series X gameplay compares.

Well the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a detailed comparison providing an overview of what you can expect from each platform when playing the game built on the Unreal Engine 4 games engine by a small team of just 12 developers. Check out the video below to see the PS5 vs Xbox faceoff.

Ascent gameplay PS5 vs Xbox

“Formerly an Xbox console exclusive, The Ascent is finally available for all PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 consoles. Oliver Mackenzie tests all versions, stacking them up against the Xbox experience. The Ascent might now be a year old – but the port to PlayStation is excellent and the game itself is well worth checking out.”

“The Ascent is presented from an isometric view overlooking the character(s). It is a twin-stick shooter. It includes the ability to aim both high and low on enemy targets, allowing the player to differentiate between shooting enemies closer or further away. This mechanic is key to the game’s cover system, allowing the player to aim at enemies over the top of the props in the environment.

The player can fully customize their character’s appearance, and can augment their character with cyberware upgrades to get new skills and abilities. Players also have an upgradeable cyberdeck device, which they can use to gain access or “hack” into previously locked areas and loot certain chests.”

Source : Digital Foundry

