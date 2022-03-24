The Ascent action RPG cyberpunk game launches on PS5

After previously launching on Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S last year games developer Neon Giant and publisher Curve Digital have this week launched The Ascent cyberpunk game on the PlayStation platform. Making it available to play on the PS5 and PS4 offering both single player and multiplayer action role-playing from an isometric view.

Shelley Beauchamp from Curve Games is taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the “cyberpunk action RPG.”

PS5 RPG cyberpunk game

“The game takes place within an arcology in a futuristic dystopian world known as Veles, controlled by a powerful megacorporation called “The Ascent Group”. Players assume control of a worker enslaved by the company. After the mysterious collapse of The Ascent Group, the arcology descends into a chaotic free-for-all pitting districts, syndicates and rival corporations against each other for control. The player’s role is to stop other factions from seizing control and uncover the mystery behind the demise of The Ascent Group.”

“Developed by our 12-person team here at Neon Giant and published by Curve Games, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. Based in a corporate-run metropolis stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district: The Ascent Group. One day, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events: The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is threatened. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.”

“Thanks to the DualSense controller speaker, players can experience another level of sound within the game. In the heat of the action mid-fire-fight, just when you think you’re finished, players can hear health packs dropping from enemies. Each time you get hit or alert a group of enemies; you’ll hear the action coming from your hands. In the less action-packed moments, as you roam the neon streets of the arcology, you will hear the corporate propaganda and advertisements from the arcology trying to brainwash your indent mind.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals