PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores adventure launches this week

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that the wait for the new Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores adventure game expansion is nearly over and it will be officially launching later this week on April 19, 2023. Exclusively launching on the PlayStation 5 to start, Burning Shores provides the next chapter in the story of Aloy.

“The Burning Shores DLC contains additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new characters and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area. To enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the DLC.”

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

“Aloy’s journey continues in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – an expansion which sees the fierce Nora hunter pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of a far-future, volcanic Los Angeles which has been wracked by violent tectonic activity. Pre-orders for Burning Shores, which launches on the PlayStation 5 console on April 19, 2023, are available as of today.”

“Travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy’s story continues. Encounter new machines and a compelling new story. South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity have carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. Experience the next chapter of Horizon as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds.”

