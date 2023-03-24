Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores now available to preorder

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores will be pleased to know that preorders are now open and preorder bonuses have been detailed. Mathijs de Jonge Game Director at game studio Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the preorder exclusives that are now available before the game officially launches on the PlayStation 5 on April 19, 2023.

Check out the preorder trailer below to learn more about what you can expect to receive for pre-ordering the game ahead of its launch. Pre-ordering will give players access to the following digital bonuses:

– Blacktide Dye Outfit (available at the first dye merchant)

– Blacktide Sharpshot Bow (available from the first merchant in the Burning Shores)

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

“Burning Shores sees Aloy pursue a sinister threat in the untamed wilds of Los Angeles, now a treacherous volcanic archipelago. The story picks up Aloy’s story right where Horizon Forbidden West left off – so, to enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including the final quest Singularity) in Horizon Forbidden West. Following the events of Singularity, she will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC.”

“Aloy will then be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures – we look forward to sharing more details with you very soon!”

