PS5 Beta update adds Gamelists, 1440p support and more

Sony has today released a new PlayStation 5 system software update in a beta, giving PS5 gamers a chance to check out the new features that will be implemented once the update rolls out worldwide. Beta access is limited to invited participants in select countries only but Sony says the new update will be rolling out sometime later this year and as always we will keep you up to speed.

New features in the latest PS5 system software beta include new gameplay and personalization options including the introduction of support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs. Also if the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.

If you are unsure whether your device will support 1440p resolutions you can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within PlayStation system settings menu.

PS5 Beta update

Sony has also introduced Gamelists enabling PS5 gamers to create custom gamelists in thier Game Library making organising your games all that much easier.

– To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it.

– You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist. All games under the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a gamelist, including disc, digital and streaming titles. You can also add the same game to multiple gamelists.

“Since PS5 launched, we’ve been listening to your feedback and working every day to bring you more community-requested features. Today, we are rolling out a new PS5 system software beta that includes 1440p support, gamelists, and additional updates to enhance your gaming experiences and make connecting with friends easier on PS5.”

Source : Sony

