PlayStation 5 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) system update tested

PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the new PS5 variable refresh rate support that was rolled out during April 2022, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has put it through its paces. VRR support if already not in place will be supported by Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, and more over time.

Sony explains that on HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, Variable Refresh Rate or VRR will dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output. Enhancing visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. “Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch” explained Sony.

PS5 Variable Refresh Rate

“Last week, Sony enabled VRR (variable refresh rate) support on the PS5. After testing 20+ titles, John and Alex meet to compare notes, discuss the benefits of the new feature and define some of its limitations in its current form.”

“As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using, the game you’re playing, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a particular game (if it supports multiple modes). “

Once you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if your PS5 console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You can also turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings.

Source : Sony

