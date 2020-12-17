Geeky Gadgets

Protocol Droid interface adapter for accessing or emulating devices

Protocol Droid interface adapterDevelopers, makers and electronic enthusiasts they would like to be able to easily access or emulate devices using a wide variety of protocols, may be interested in the Protocol Droid created by developer Yesil Otomasyon. Protocol Droid communicates with the host over USB and with other devices using I²C, CAN Bus, RS485, UART, or SPI. “Or all five at the same time!

“Protocol Droid is an interface adapter board designed to help embedded-software developers and enthusiasts test and improve their projects—particularly in situations where they do not yet have appropriate hardware with which to do so. “

“It can be used to transfer data, in either direction, between a host computer and a wide variety of attached devices: when Protocol Droid receives a message from an attached device, it is transferred to the host; when it receives a message from the host, it is forwarded along to the selected device. And there’s no need for you have a deep understanding of the protocols involved, as the board itself does all of the heavy lifting.”

The Protocol Droid software application that allows you to:

– Send and receive the messages described above
– Configure communication settings, such as the UART baud rate and the I²C clock speed
– Read values from the board’s two ADCs
– Control the board’s two DACs
– Configure the board’s two PWM channels

Source : Crowd Supply

