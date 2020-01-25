Protect your online privacy with Winston

In today’s digital world of hyper-connected smart technology, every online move is being tracked, mined, and sold by technology companies, advertisers, data brokers, and even governments. If you would like to protect your family and entire home network from third-party snooping just a couple of minutes, you may be interested in the Winston Privacy filter.

Winston has been designed to protect you on all devices what ever you may use at home computers, tablets, phones and smart home devices. Winston Privacy was founded in October 2017 and has raised more than one million dollars by nearly 3,000 backers since launching Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns in May 2019 and July 2019.

Protecting your online privacy is becoming a part of everyday life, Winston offers an all-in-one system specifically designed to take the hard work out of protecting your home network and family from advertising, intrusive third-party programs, trackers and malware. The easy to set up plug-n-play hardware filter reclaims your use of the Internet on all connected devices at home, protecting your online privacy from advertisers, governments, hackers and big tech companies. Jump over to the crowdfunding campaign page to make sure you are one of the first backers to benefit from its online privacy protection services.

“Winston’s founder, Richard Stokes, was in the ad-tech industry for over a decade, most recently as the Global Head of Innovation for the media intelligence division of the world’s largest advertising agency. In that role, he saw the industry move to embrace new technologies that track, mine, and sell private information (imagine every song you like, every relationship, every purchase you make, and every secret you have being stored forever in the cloud). That was the beginning of the omnipresent surveillance state. Rich decided this was not a world that he wanted his children to grow up in. It all came down to one question…if he wasn’t the person to do something about it, then who would?”

Following on from the launch late last year of Winston the a new privacy filter and the world’s most comprehensive privacy solution for every Internet of things device, say its creators. Winston was showcased at CES 2020 this year and was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy Category.

“We have come to accept that our every move is being tracked and used to manipulate what we read, what we buy, how we vote, and how we see the world. By using ‘smart’ devices, we have become the product. I didn’t agree to that, and I bet you didn’t either,” said Winston Founder & CEO Rich Stokes. “The CES award represents an outstanding step in the right direction for Winston and data privacy protection.”

Protecting your online privacy is a priority with most Internet users but making sure your home network and all your devices are secure from malware, tracking and other malicious threats while browsing the web can be a daunting task. Winston has been designed to solve this, offering an easy to install solution to protect your entire network and every device connecting through it with one simple installation.

Winston connects to your existing home network thanks to a “60 second setup and forget operation” say it’s creators, and is now available via Indiegogo with a 60% saving off the lifetime package. Winston already has over 4,000 backers raising over $1,000,000 in funding in deliveries expected to take place next year during January 2020. Check out the features of Winston below and watch the video on how it can protect your online privacy while you browse the web.

Winston Protects your online privacy and a wide variety of different ways including cloaking your IP and protecting all your connected devices throughout your home.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals