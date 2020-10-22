Programmable USB Hub offers per-port power and data disconnects

After launching on Crowd supply the Capable Robot Programmable USB hub has raised nearly double its required pledge goal and is available from $225 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available for another $18. The programmable USB hub is housed in a robust extruded aluminum enclosure and offers a wealth of features including per-port power and data disconnects + dev board + I2C, GPIO, and SPI bridges. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the hub available from Crowd Supply.

“The rear of the enclosure exposes the upstream USB connection and a USB port to re-program and communicate with the internal MCU. Also exposed are two I2C buses (via Sparkfun Qwiic connectors), the Programmable USB hub’s UART, and 2x GPIO. Input power is provided to the hub by a locking Molex connector.”

Features of the programmable USB Hub :

– A CircuitPython based development board.

– A bridge between your computer and I2C (via Sparkfun Qwiic connectors), GPIO, and SPI (via its mikroBUS header).

– A power supply, providing 6 A of 5 V power to downstream devices and 13 mA resolution monitoring (per-port). Port power is individually limitable and switchable.

– A USB to TTL Serial adapter.

– A flexible embedded electronics test and development tool. USB data pairs are individually switchable, allowing you to emulate device removal and insertion via software.

– Mountable.

– Functionally flexible. Open source python drivers on the upstream host and Python firmware on the internal MCU allow the behavior of this USB hub to be easily changed to suit your application and environment.

Source : Crowd Supply

