OPTIO professional programmable robotic arm

If you are in the market for a professional programmable robotic arm you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the OPTIO. A user controllable or programmable robotic arm that allows for remote access and easy control from anywhere. Designed originally to move radioactive substances the robotic arm has now been enhanced and is now available to back.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $2681 or £1986 (depending on current exchange rates). If the OPTIO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the OPTIO robotic arm project watch the promotional video below.

“Optio was designed by Petritek. We needed a way to nimbly and accurately move a radioactive source without the use of human intervention. Sounds simple right?! Well… it wasnt, but we were up for the challenge! It has has been in operation and under constant development for 12 months. At first there were a number of hurdles to jump and much hair was pulled out! But as we progressed, it has proved to be reliable and stable and to our delight, very easy to use for many different applications.”

“We have gone from handmade circuit boards to custom PCBs, and the generations of controller really show how far this system has developed since the original operation. From what was a spaghetti mess with arduinos now is a seamless and wireless integration of web servers running with off-the-shelf game controllers.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robotic arm, jump over to the official OPTIO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals