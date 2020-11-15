Nemeio programmable ePaper keyboard

After previously being unveiled earlier this month the Kickstarter campaign for the unique Nemeio ePaper keyboard has launched offering early bird backers a considerable discount off the recommended retail price. Nemeio is a customizable keyboard that adapts to your specific needs, using e-paper technology, the keyboard offers users an infinite amount of combinations and possibilities. Nemeio will help you to optimize your performance and save you time working on the tasks at hand, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $270 or £206, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Nemeio ePaper keyboard Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Nemeio ePaper keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“Nemeio is completely customizable because of its built-in wide e-paper screen. Whether you choose an existing keyboard layout or design your own, Nemeio will display your own personalized keyboard – just the way you like it!”

“The wide e-paper screen is underneath 81 transparent keys. The screen mimics the appearance of ordinary ink on paper providing visual comfort, along with low-energy consumption and a front light to adjust the brightness to your liking. “

The Nemeio ePaper keyboard allows users to choose their preferred language, alphabet, and layout, as well as offering the ability to customise each individual key to your exact requirements. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Nemeio ePaper keyboard crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

