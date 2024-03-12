Logitech MX Brio and MX Brio 705 Professional web cameras $200

Logitech has introduced the MX Brio and MX Brio 705 for Business, its most sophisticated professional web camera designed for both individual and enterprise use. These webcams are part of the Master Series and are intended to enhance virtual collaboration and streaming quality for users such as creative professionals and developers. MX Brio is equipped with a larger and more advanced sensor, with 70% larger pixels for 2x finer image detail and face visibility vs Brio 4K, Providing users with detailed and color-accurate video at UHD 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

The MX Brio is the latest addition to Logitech’s Master Series, and it’s packed with features that will transform the way you communicate online. It offers Ultra HD 4K resolution, which means it captures images with incredible clarity. You’ll notice the difference immediately, especially if you’re used to webcams that only offer standard definition. The sensor in the MX Brio has 70% larger pixels compared to its predecessor, the Brio 4K. This results in visuals that are vibrant and crystal clear—essential for when you need to make a strong visual impression during video calls or live streams.

But what about those times when the lighting isn’t perfect? No problem. The MX Brio has artificial intelligence that enhances image quality in any lighting condition. It automatically corrects the light and enhances your face, ensuring you always look professional. Whether you’re in a dimly lit room or dealing with the glare of overhead lights, this webcam adjusts in real-time to maintain optimal visibility.

Logitech Professional Web Camera

For those who like to have control over their video settings, the MX Brio doesn’t disappoint. You can manually adjust exposure, tint, vibrance, and even the field of view using Logitech’s intuitive software. This means you can tweak the settings until you’re presented in the best possible light.Sharing physical objects or documents during a call can be a hassle, but not with the MX Brio’s Show Mode feature. A simple tilt of the webcam lets you shift focus to your desk, making it easy to show off your work or collaborate on a project.

Audio quality is just as important as video, and the MX Brio has you covered with two beamforming microphones. These mics are designed to pick up your voice clearly while filtering out unwanted background noise. This ensures that your communication is not only seen but heard with clarity.Logitech understands the importance of privacy, which is why the MX Brio comes with a privacy shutter. This allows you to cover the camera when it’s not in use, giving you peace of mind.

For those who need to stay centered in the frame, especially during presentations or group collaborations, the RightSight autoframing technology is a standout feature. It automatically keeps the speaker in the center of the frame, even if you move around.Business users will appreciate the MX Brio 705 model, which offers plug-and-play compatibility and can be managed remotely via Logitech Sync. This is particularly useful for IT departments that need to oversee multiple devices.

Logitech is also committed to sustainability, which is evident in the MX Brio’s carbon-neutral certification. The company uses recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging, so you can feel good about your purchase.The MX Brio is priced at $199.99 in North America and €229 in Europe. The MX Brio 705 for Business is also available for those who need enterprise-level features. Both options are competitively priced, considering the premium video and audio quality they offer.

The MX Brio series from Logitech stands out as a comprehensive solution for professional-grade virtual communication. With its advanced technology and focus on sustainability, the MX Brio is set to become an indispensable tool for anyone who wants to make a strong impact online. Whether you’re conducting a virtual meeting, streaming content, or collaborating with colleagues, the MX Brio ensures that you do so with the utmost quality and ease.



