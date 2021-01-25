Professional chef knife collection launches via Kickstarter

If your cooking knives could do with a little upgrade you may be interested in a new professional chef knife set available as a collection or individually from Kickstarter. The kitchen knife collection has been created using high quality materials to provide an elegant design and “extreme performance”.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Chef’s Collection Premium Kitchen Knives campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Chef’s Collection Premium Kitchen Knives chef knives project watch the promotional video below.

“Chef’s Collection was born to redefine what premium cutlery should be about. We have designed each collection to deliver the best in class experience to customers, by utilizing high-quality materials and meticulously handcrafting each knife to achieve the perfect balance of performance, precision, durability, and elegance.”

“After a successful launch on Kickstarter, we are bringing a second project to life, and introducing the Artisan Collection. A premium set of kitchen knives forged with 67 layers of premium VG10 Damascus steel, full tang design, and Rosewood handle. “

“The blades of this collection are incredibly sharp and resistant, with a core of high carbon steel and handcrafted finishing. The knives are designed with full-tang structure to deliver ultimate performance and lasting durability.This collection is an expression of art that will excite cooking enthusiasts around the world. We are proud and passionate about the products we are developing and have no doubt that you will fall in love with them as well.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the chef knives, jump over to the official Chef’s Collection Premium Kitchen Knives crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals