Optoma N-Series Professional 4K UHD displays designed for business

Optoma’s new N-Series 4K UHD displays are available in sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches, ensuring that whether you’re in a small huddle room or a large auditorium, there’s a display that fits your needs. You can mount them in either portrait or landscape orientation, offering flexibility to suit any space and purpose. At the heart of the N-Series is the Optoma Solution Suite (OSS), a powerful software platform that transforms the display into an interactive hub.

It includes a digital whiteboard that lets you jot down ideas and illustrate concepts in real-time, a file manager to keep your documents organized, and Display Share, a feature that enables wireless content sharing from various devices. This suite is designed to streamline your collaborative efforts, making meetings more dynamic and productive.

Optoma N-Series 4K UHD Display Features :

Available in 65″, 75″, 86″, and 98″ screen sizes.

Portrait and landscape orientation for versatile placement.

Optoma Solution Suite (OSS) software platform includes:

Built-in media player and scheduling for content playlists.

Superior brightness, ultra-slim bezel, anti-glare glass, low blue-light filter, and flicker-free technology.

Compatibility with accessories like the SC26B 4K USB web camera and BM21 Bluetooth speaker.

Wall-mountable or attachable to an optional motorized cart for flexibility.

The displays themselves are built to impress, with high brightness levels that make images pop, even in well-lit rooms. The ultra-slim bezel offers a sleek, modern look, while the anti-glare glass ensures that every participant has a clear view of the content, no matter where they’re seated. Eye-care technology is also incorporated to reduce strain during long sessions, making these displays a considerate choice for your team’s well-being.

Optoma has thoughtfully included compatibility with essential accessories to enhance the collaborative experience further. The SC26B 4K USB web camera and the BM21 Bluetooth speaker can be easily integrated, providing high-quality video and audio for virtual participants. The option to wall-mount the displays or use a motorized cart means you can choose the setup that best suits your space and mobility requirements.

Whiteboard: Unleash your creativity with a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging, while facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere.

Unleash your creativity with a digital whiteboard packed with annotation tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging, while facilitating collaboration in real time from anywhere. File Manager: Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds.

Easily save files, organize, or move them from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds. Display Share: Connect any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or cast your content to the big screen. Bringing your own device has never been easier.

For those responsible for maintaining these systems, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS) is a valuable tool. It allows for remote monitoring and management of the displays, simplifying the tasks of IT professionals and ensuring that any issues can be addressed promptly, minimizing downtime.

The N-Series is more than just a technological advancement; it’s a comprehensive solution designed to meet the evolving demands of today’s professional environments. With these displays, Optoma aims to keep your organization connected and at the leading edge of collaborative technology. Whether you’re presenting to a client, teaching a class, or brainstorming with colleagues, the N-Series 4K UHD Displays are set to redefine the way you interact and share content.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals